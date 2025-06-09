Baselala embraces test-level challenge

Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala is soaking up every moment of his first test camp with the Flying Fijians in Australia.

The experience of training alongside seasoned internationals and adapting to the demands of test-level rugby has been a valuable new chapter in his young career.

The 20-year-old is using the opportunity to learn, grow, and embrace the elevated standards of international rugby.

“At first I thought it was going to be the same feeling, but unfortunately it’s another level. Some things are quite new to me but I’m thankful that the senior players are here to help me get through it.” Baselala said he’s been especially grateful for the support from teammates and coaches alike, and credited both rugby mentors and family for helping him reach this point.

The young No. 9 also had a word of encouragement for other aspiring players.

“Just take all the advice from your coaches and players and do the hard yards when no one is watching. Most importantly, just pray about everything.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on the Wallabies at 3.30pm this Sunday in Australia.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.



