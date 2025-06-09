Ba signs Chilean duo

Ba football has secured the services of New Zealand-based Chile players Leandro Ruiz Varas and Leonardo Gavilán in the mid transfer window.

Both players currently play for the New Zealand club South Auckland Rangers.

26 year old Gavilán is a midfielder, while the 28-year-old Varas plays as a striker.

The signings were confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammad Yusuf who says the players’ International Transfer Certificates (ITCs) are nearing completion.

These changes are happening behind the scenes at Ba under President Praneel Dayal as he actively restructures the entire association and brings in stronger disciplinary measures.

Yusuf also commended Dayal’s truly professional approach, especially when it comes to youth development and grassroots football, saying he’s “investing in the right places.”

