Auvray focused on identity over standings

[File Photo]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray says climbing to third place on the OFC Pro League table means little as the team prepares to return home for the final round in Fiji.

The side’s recent results have lifted them into the top three, but Auvray insists the focus remains on performance and consistency rather than standings.

“What we wanted when we get home is to have some certainties on how we play, what we do and what we can offer to our fans.”

Auvray believes the team is beginning to develop a clearer identity, even as they continue to grow.

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“We have many of those now. We will still make some mistakes and may not always have the best games, but as long as we know what we’re good at, we will try to do it as best as possible.”

The coach adds that the priority is to show progress to supporters when they return to Fiji.

“So that our fans can see where we’re at compared to where we started, and hopefully we can give them a lot of emotions as well.”

Bula FC will now shift focus to the final round of the OFC Pro League, which will be played in Fiji month.

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