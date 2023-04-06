Bhawani Dayal's Raramaca sets Triple N record

Josevani Ramaraca.

Josevani Ramaraca of Bhawani Dayal Arya College has set a new record in the Triple N Zone intermediate boys’ 100-meter race.

The Year-12 student ran a time of 11.03 seconds.

Ramaraca says since this is his first time competing in athletics, he wasn’t expecting to win a gold medal.

The young man from Tailevu also won the 200m and he has thanked his parents for encouraging him to participate.

“They motivated me even though we just prepared for two weeks. But, I thank God for giving me the strength, I didn’t expect these two goals but as they say, expect the unexpected”

Ramaraca has set a new goal for the Coca-Cola games and will be working hard to achieve it.

The Fiji Finals is expected to be held from the 27th to the 29th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.