Youth ventures urged to boost economy

Young Fijians are being encouraged to take up entrepreneurship to boost the economy and revive city centres.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel points out that youth-led businesses bring fresh ideas and support existing retailers.

Patel adds that new businesses help keep money circulating locally while offering products and services that attract customers back to the city.

Despite competition from online platforms, young entrepreneurs are now providing competitive prices and innovative solutions.

“We do encourage young people to come into the business field with innovative ideas. It is like a cycle. Even new businesses open, they do buy things from other retailers and wholesalers as well.”

Patel states that supporting youth-led businesses is crucial for long-term development

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty said the agency actively seeks opportunities to grow Fijian businesses.

“Our focus is to see if we can grow the Fijian businesses, but also to find them the right partners, and then find investments or investors which matches our vision of our country, matches our national plan, national aspiration.”

By supporting young entrepreneurs, both the Suva Retailers Association and Investment Fiji aim to strengthen the economy, boost city life and create opportunities that ensure sustainable growth for communities across the country.

