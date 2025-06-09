EPL set for round four

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Another exciting round of the Extra Premier League is set to kick off this weekend as teams continue their battle for crucial points in round four.

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC and Tagimoucia Nadi kick off the round at Subrail Park on Saturday at 1:30pm.

Labasa will be aiming to maintain their position at the top of the standings following their dominant 5–0 win over Nadroga last weekend, while Nadi hopes to build on their hard-fought draw against Ba.

Four games will be played on Sunday at three venues.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will host two matches, with the first starting at 12:00pm between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadroga.

The second match at 3:00pm will see Stratum Rewa take on Nasinu, as the defending champions look to return to winning ways after their loss to Lautoka last weekend.

Lautoka hosts Navua at 2:00pm at Churchill Park, while Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba faces Suva at Govind Park at 3:00pm. Both teams are among the early contenders on the table and will be aiming to secure maximum points.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.