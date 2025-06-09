Fiji faces rising flood risks.

The government is launching 90 major flood alleviation projects to protect communities and critical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the initiatives include river bridges, upgraded drainage systems and integrated watershed management.

The projects mark a decisive shift from reactive disaster response to long-term resilience building.

Through these measures, the government is protecting lives, businesses and the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka added that climate preparedness strengthens sustainable growth, investor confidence and national unity.

Anchored in the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050, the PM states that the projects demonstrate Fiji’s commitment to inclusive, forward-looking development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.