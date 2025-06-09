Over 4,000 families still waiting for Back-to-School assistance

[Photo: FILE]

More than 4,000 applications for the Back-to-School Assistance are still being verified, even as students head into Week Seven of the school term.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the ministry received 212,845 applications, of which 208,764 have been approved, representing a 98 percent approval rate.

He says the government has disbursed $42.1 million under the program, covering school fees and other education-related support.

Radrodro adds that $41.8 million has been paid directly to families to assist with essential school expenses.

However, 4,081 applications are still under verification due to issues such as duplicate entries or missing information.

Radrodro says the ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Finance to resolve these cases as quickly as possible.

He has assured parents and guardians that no eligible child will be left behind as the ministry completes the final phase of the assistance program.

