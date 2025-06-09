Brumbies face tough travel ahead of Drua clash in Ba

[Source: File]

The Brumbies are bracing for a difficult trip to Fiji as they prepare to face the Fijian Drua in Ba this Saturday in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Round 5 clash.

The Australians will be looking to rebound from a last-minute loss to the Reds over the weekend, but their preparation for the Drua match will be hampered by a hectic travel schedule.

According to Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham, the team’s training plans will have to be adjusted due to the necessary travel arrangements to reach Fiji.

“We go to Fiji but we’ve got some pretty awkward travel to get over there.”

Larkham explained that the squad will depart earlier in the week to avoid potential delays, but that decision will affect their preparation.

“We can’t really go on Friday because it puts us at risk of being delayed and not getting there in time, so we go on Thursday and it’s a flight through another city which means we can’t train on Thursday.”

Because of the travel schedule, the Brumbies will have to complete their key training sessions earlier in the week before flying out.

“We’ll train on Monday and Wednesday and make sure we get our clarity right before we leave.”

The trip will also impact their recovery schedule as they face a quick turnaround for their next match.

The Brumbies will take on the Drua at 3.35pm this Saturday at 4R Electrical Govind Park in Ba.

