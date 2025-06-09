Roadside drug testing moves closer

The Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Authority are developing strict new testing protocols to support upcoming legislation aimed at tackling the rise in drug-related accidents.

With a “zero-tolerance” approach, the government aims to remove impaired drivers from the road following a troubling increase in positive drug tests among motorists.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the positive result was confirmed through a urine test conducted while the driver was receiving treatment in hospital.

“Because in the manner in which some accidents are happening and some recent accidents, there have been tests. And there are positive blood tests that have come out in terms of consumption of illegal drugs.”

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the issue remains an ongoing concern and he will be following up with officials to ensure the work is progressed with greater urgency.

“And that is definitely something that we should be implementing. We had discussed it, I think, a month or two ago, but it’s something that we should be doing.”

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva says groundwork is still being carried out before the legislation can be introduced.

“To get the legislation in place, they have to go through every aspect of performing the law so that it can be done in a way that you don’t come back and there’s a backlash to it.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says while legislation is important, enforcement will be key to ensuring Fiji’s roads remain safe.

“But I think the bottom line is we are to ensure that our roads are safe. And whatever legislation that we have in place, we must make sure that it supports the key issue of the protection of our people.”

Seruiratu adds that road safety must remain the priority, warning that failure to enforce laws could put more lives at risk.

