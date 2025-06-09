Sharma proposes 24/7 surveillance to combat drugs

[Photo: FILE]

Independent MP Rinesh Sharma has proposed a national 24/7 surveillance unit to tackle drug networks and protect communities.

Speaking in Parliament, Sharma said collaboration between the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Fiji Navy, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Fiji Police, and Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is crucial to shut down drug trafficking at borders and ports.

He also suggested that municipalities invest in street surveillance, connected to a national monitoring system, over a ten-year period.

Sharma recommended a death penalty for deliberate drug manufacturing, citing it as a deterrent used in countries like China, Singapore, UAE, and Malaysia.

“When a drug manufacturer sells drugs to let’s just say 10,000 Fijians, that is ruining 10,000 lives, 10,000 dreams, hopes, 10,000 families and this is destructive for Fiji’s economy and future.”

Sharma warns that increasing HIV cases and youth involvement in drugs threaten the nation’s future and economic stability.

