National women in Agriculture symposium begins

Over 200 women are attending the National Women in Agriculture Symposium, which opened today under the theme: “Women at the Helm: Empowering Fiji’s Women Farmers, Fishers, Processors and Foresters to Access and Grow Markets.”

The symposium brings women from across Fiji together to build skills and expand agricultural opportunities.

DFAT Counsellor Andrew Shepherd says that the event emphasizes leadership, climate-smart farming, and stronger links between producers and buyers.

“When more people, in particular women and young people, can participate meaningfully in markets, the entire system performs better. Inclusive participation creates stronger economies and more resilient food systems in Fiji as well as across the region.”

Naitasiri Dairy farmer Preetika Devi Raj says the symposium gives women their own space to learn and make their voices heard.

“This is an opportunity for us women to open up, talk about the barriers, challenges, what is it that we can gain and how we can use it to improve.”

Jeweler Mereoni Naikanitoba is looking forward to learning new business skills

“This symposium will teach me how to add value to my products so that the standard of my business can improve.”

The three-day symposium aims to strengthen market access opportunities for women in agriculture, fisheries and forestry.

