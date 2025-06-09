Fiji could see 500 drug offenders in prison by year-end, Corrections warns

[File Photo]

Fiji’s prison system could face a sharp surge in drug offenders, with projections showing the number doubling from 255 in 2024 to around 500 by December if current trends continue, according to the Fiji Corrections Service.

Acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva says the surge reflects a major shift in the country’s crime patterns, as more individuals turn to the drug trade instead of traditional violent offences.

“When we analysed the figures in 2024, drug cases surged very quickly, Instead of committing violent crimes, people are now moving into the business of drugs.”

Corrections statistics show that drug offences are now the fourth most common category among convicted inmates, behind crimes against morality, crimes against property, and crimes against the person.

The rise in drug-related cases has continued into 2026, with numbers already exceeding projections from last year.

Moceisuva say’s that the figures currently only reflect convicted offenders already in custody, and do not include several major drug cases still before the courts.

High-profile investigations such as the Vatia case and the Rewa Street case are yet to be counted in official statistics.

