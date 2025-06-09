Culture and heritage to be reflected in curriculum

Culture, heritage and arts may soon be reflected more strongly in national school curriculum.

Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Shalen Kumar says the Department of Culture, Heritage and Arts is working with the Ministry of Education on the curriculum review.

Kumar says the review will allow stakeholders in the cultural sector to provide recommendations on how to incorporate cultural learning into education.

“Social cohesion is not something that happens automatically. It must be nurtured through dialogue, community engagement, and cultural recognition, deliberate and targeted state initiatives and policies, and inclusive development.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says a culturally inclusive curriculum will help students better understand Fiji’s diverse traditions and heritage.

The initiative aims to strengthen national identity while promoting respect for cultural diversity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.