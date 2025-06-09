Potential Drua debut for Namoce and Ravudi

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Two players could make their Super Rugby Pacific debuts for the Fijian Drua this weekend after being named in the squad to face the Brumbies in Ba.

Development hooker Sairusi Ravudi and former Fiji 7s team member Iosefo Namoce have both been included in the matchday 23, with head coach Glen Jackson confirming the pair could earn their first caps.

Jackson says the opportunity is an exciting moment for the young players and reflects the depth building within the squad.

“Young Sairusi will come in for a debut which will be exciting.”

He added that Namoce has also earned his chance after gaining experience through club rugby and sevens.

“Sefo will be great. He’s played a little bit of club footy in Canberra and obviously played for Fiji Sevens, so to have him as a debut, hopefully off the bench, will be exciting for him.”

Jackson believes the battle up front will again be key against the Brumbies, especially around the breakdown, where the game could be decided.

The Drua coach also acknowledged the milestone awaiting Brumbies loose forward Rob Valetini, who is set to play his 100th Super Rugby match this weekend.

The Drua starting lineup features Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama and Mesake Doge in the front row, with Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila in the second row.

Etonia Waqa, Motikiai Murray and Elia Canakaivata form the loose forward trio, while Frank Lomani and Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula combine in the halves.

Ponipate Loganimasi and Joji Nasova start on the wings, with Isikeli Rabitu and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre in midfield and Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

The Drua will host the Brumbies at 4R Electrical Govind Park in Ba this Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set top box.

