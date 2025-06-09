Maharaj remains in remand

A woman facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of explosives and illicit drugs, remains in custody as her lawyer questions the State’s case over missing disclosures.

Zoe Maharaj appeared before Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa with her lawyer Isimeli Keteca in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Maharaj is charged with possession of illicit drugs, possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime, going equipped for theft or a property offence, and unlawful possession of explosives.

During the hearing, Keteca told the court that the State should not proceed with the matter until key disclosures relating to the charges are provided to the defence.

He questioned the allegation involving explosives, telling the court that no analysis or report confirming the nature of the explosives had been disclosed.

The court directed the State to provide the required disclosures by the close of business yesterday.

However, the prosecution maintained a strong objection to bail.

Maharaj remains remanded in custody and the matter has been adjourned to April 23.

