Overseas work schemes transforming lives of Fijian workers

Overseas employment schemes are helping transform the lives of many Fijian workers and their families.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Agni Deo Singh says programs facilitated through the National Employment Centre continue to create opportunities for people seeking work both locally and abroad.

Singh says the government has been organising job fairs across the country to connect job seekers directly with employers.

He says over the past three years, job fairs have been held in Nadi, Ba, Suva and Labasa, with many employers recruiting workers on the spot.

The minister adds that overseas employment opportunities are also being facilitated through the centre, including seasonal farm work in Australia and the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme in New Zealand.

“There are numerous success stories of these workers in terms of the earnings that they have had and how they have been able to improve their families, the livelihoods of their families. Building better homes, sanitation, starting new businesses and upskilling themselves there and coming back and getting better jobs here as well.”

Singh says the ministry has also strengthened monitoring systems to ensure the welfare of Fijian workers overseas.

“So, these country liaison officers are actively involved in ensuring that our workers are well looked after, there is no breach, there is no exploitation, there is compliance with the minimum standards and workers have easier access to these country liaison officers.”

He says the ministry continues to work with authorities and unions to address challenges and ensure labour laws are upheld and workers are protected from discrimination.

