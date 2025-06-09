HIV takes one infant every month

At least one baby died of HIV each month last year.

The HIV epidemic is spreading beyond its initial outbreak, Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu told Parliament this while responding to the President’s speech.

He states that it no longer limited to one population group. Increasing cases in antenatal clinics show the virus is now affecting women, families and infants.

The outbreak, first seen among intravenous drug users, demands urgent action. In response, the government set up the National HIV Outbreak Cluster Response Task Force.

A dedicated Sexual Reproductive Health and HIV Unit was also established to coordinate a national response.

Partnerships with DFAT, MFAT and support from the Government of India have strengthened treatment, prevention, diagnostics, harm reduction and supply systems.

“This means a small national team is carrying a country-wide workload, limiting how quickly we can expand outreach, follow-up and decentralise clinical services across all divisions.”

Despite progress, Dr Lalabalavu said action on the ground was still limited.

Only a small fraction of required positions are filled. A tiny national team is carrying a country-wide workload. This slows outreach, follow-up and the decentralization of clinical services.

The Minister called on Parliament for high-level, multi-sector support. He urged removal of bureaucratic bottlenecks and faster approvals for recruitment, infrastructure and legal measures.

He stressed the need for a minimum five-year commitment to ensure a sustained response.

The proposed Sexual Reproductive Health and HIV Project Management Unit will oversee implementation and field delivery.

HIV does not recognize political lines, Dr Lalabalavu said.

The response must be united, apolitical and stable through elections and beyond.

With strong parliamentary backing and continued Cabinet leadership, the Minister believes that Fiji can reverse the epidemic, protect mothers and babies and restore national health security.

