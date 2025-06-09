FWRM raises concern over commercialization of International Women’s Day

[File Photo]

The Fijian Women’s Rights Movement has raised concerns about the increasing commercialization of International Women’s Day, warning that the true purpose of the day is being overshadowed by corporate campaigns and marketing slogans.

Speaking during an event to mark the occasion, Executive Director Nalini Singh says International Women’s Day was founded on activism and the fight for women’s rights, including fair wages, voting rights and safe working conditions.

However, she says the day has increasingly been reduced to corporate messaging, social media hashtags and promotional campaigns that shift focus away from the real issues affecting women.

Singh noted that some widely circulated slogans associated with the day are driven by corporate advertising rather than the women’s movement itself.

Article continues after advertisement

She stressed that the core message of International Women’s Day should remain centred on advancing gender equality, addressing structural barriers and holding governments and institutions accountable.

The FWRM is urging the public to reflect on the true meaning of the day and to focus on meaningful action that supports women’s rights and social justice.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.