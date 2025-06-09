FSC Grassroots team to play at Nawaka 7s

FSC Grassroots team in action at the HFC Stadium last November.[Pic:Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

A team registered as FSC Grassroots will feature at the 39th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s in Nadi this week despite the ongoing investigations into the Fiji Sports Council.

When contacted by FBC Sports, Fiji Sports Council Deputy Chair, Peter Mazey says they don’t have anything to do with the team since it was disbanded in January after training and playing under the guidance of former coach, Sireli Bobo.

Mazey says 35 players used to camp at their facility in Laucala, but 20 have gone back to Taveuni and 15 will play for other clubs at the Nawaka 7s.

However, the Nawaka 7s pools are out, and an FSC Grassroots team is in pool 14.

Nawaka 7s Tournament Director, Jeff Tamata, says the team paid their registration fees before it was closed.

FSC Grassroots will play its first pool game against Belovula at 9:48am on Friday, and you can watch it live on FBC 2.

Last week, Mazey announced that the chief executive, Gilbert Vakalalavure and senior staff, Litia Senibulu have been sent on leave, and the FSC Board has hired Australian finance company, Pherrus, to investigate 16 allegations over three weeks.

In its Terms of Reference, Pherrus’s week one work includes contra deals with Fiji Airways and others, plus the FSC’s under-20 7s team’s trip to Hamilton in New Zealand, as well as the Fiji Sports Council-sponsored tournaments.

