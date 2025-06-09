RKS focuses on improvement

Ratu Kadavulevu School is aiming to improve on its fourth-place finish at last year’s Coca-Cola Games as preparations intensify for this year’s competition.

Athletics head coach Sekove Vadei said the school is determined to deliver a stronger performance, and based on what he witnessed during their inter-house competition, he believes the team has the potential to achieve that goal.

The school held its inter-house meet today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, where athletes showcased their form ahead of the upcoming zone meet and the Coca-Cola Games.

Vadei said he was pleased with the overall performances throughout the day. However, he noted that the coaching staff will return to the drawing board to assess areas that can be improved as they continue preparations.

“We know what we need to do for us to be better than last year, and the boys have been working hard. They are all excited for the zone and coke games, so we’re calling out to all our supporters to come out in numbers again this year.”

He also thanked supporters, families, and old scholars who turned up in large numbers to cheer on the athletes during the inter-house competition.

