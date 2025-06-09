Kuridrani pledges rural income security

{File Photo}

The Agriculture Ministry is prioritizing practical delivery, farmer support and modernization.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani explained that is done to ensure growth strengthens resilience and income security for rural communities.

He stated that agriculture remains central to development, sustaining livelihoods, generating export earnings and supporting small and medium enterprises.

Kuridrani outlined efforts beyond sugar including cocoa, copra, root crops, horticulture and livestock which enhance food security and economic stability.

In his right of reply to the presidential address in Parliament, he emphasized climate-smart farming practices such as organic compost, soil conditioners, regenerative techniques and improved water retention to protect crops from droughts and heavy rainfall.

The Ministry is expanding protected agriculture systems, including plastic houses, drone technology and resilient crop varieties to safeguard production and meet domestic and tourism demand.

Kuridrani stressed operational efficiency, transparency and value for money, saying every dollar must directly benefit farmers and rural communities.

Agriculture, he states is more than an industry; it underpins rural livelihoods, preserves cultural heritage and strengthens national resilience.

Meanwhile, Government MP Kalaveti Ravu has warned Parliament that all laws relating to fisheries, forestry, agriculture and environmental protection will face strict scrutiny to ensure transparency, accountability and sustainability.

He stressed that national unity must come before politics.

Ravu recounted his personal struggles and legal battles, thanking his lawyer, family and constituents in Lomaiviti for their support during a case that ended in acquittal earlier this year.

He credited his resilience to faith, perseverance and commitment to serving Fiji.

Ravu emphasized agriculture, fisheries, tourism, forestry and MSMEs as the backbone of rural livelihoods and called for better rural roads, jetties, storage and market access to empower local industries.

Ravu highlighted government initiatives in sustainable resource management, including mangrove restoration, aquaculture expansion and programs to boost participation of women and youth.

Fisheries innovations, such as processing undersized catch to reduce waste and forestry goals like raising forest cover via the Redd+ program were noted as critical but reliant on improved rural logistics.

He also called for stronger youth programs, rural development, and climate resilience. Initiatives like Youth Rehabilitation, Innovation Hubs, Mobile TVET services and the Fiji Institute of Sports aim to boost skills, employment and health outcomes.

Health, education and security reforms including hospital modernization, HIV response, police updates and drug law reforms remain top priorities.

Ravu called for integrity, humility and service, urging leaders to rise above partisan politics.

