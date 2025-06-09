AI cannot replace human connection: Ziena Jalil

Fiji-born, New Zealand-based award-winning business and public sector leader Ziena Jalil says while technology continues to transform how people learn and work, culture will always remain the compass that guides societies forward.

Speaking on the second day of the Pasifika TV Conference currently underway in Auckland, Jalil told delegates that technological advancement must never come at the expense of cultural identity.

She stressed that Pacific communities must ensure that innovation moves forward with culture firmly at the centre.

Jalil says technology may change the tools of learning, but culture will always remain the main navigator that shapes how communities think, collaborate and grow.

The inclusion advocate also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence, saying the digital revolution is already reshaping industries, education and media across the world.

However, she says in an age increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, human connection remains humanity’s greatest competitive advantage.

Jalil told participants that trust, relationships and shared cultural values cannot be replaced by algorithms or machines.

She urged Pacific broadcasters, storytellers and media leaders to use emerging technologies responsibly while protecting the voices, languages and stories that define the region.

Jalil also encouraged organisations to build inclusive systems that ensure Pacific people are not just consumers of technology but creators and leaders within the digital space.

The Pasifika TV Conference has brought together broadcasters, media professionals and digital leaders from across the Pacific to discuss the future of storytelling, technology and representation in the region.

