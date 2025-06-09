Defence objects to documents tendered in Hospineer trial

Former FICAC investigator Alifereti Wakanivesi

A former investigator with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has told the High Court that no search warrant was executed at the Prime Minister’s

Office during investigations into a controversial health ministry tender.

Former investigator Alifereti Wakanivesi gave evidence today as the second state witness in the trial involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Sharma.

Wakanivesi confirmed that while inquiries were made regarding tender waiver requests by the former Health Minister, investigators did not execute a search warrant at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Article continues after advertisement

During cross examination, Sharma’s lawyer Wylie Clarke raised several objections to documents presented in court.

Clarke argued that the prosecution was attempting to tender documents through Wakanivesi even though he was not the author of the documents.

He also objected on the grounds that the witness could not attest to the truth of the contents.

The court heard that the investigation centred around Tender 66/2011, which Wakanivesi said attracted between seven and nine bidders.

He testified that during the execution of a search warrant for documents related to the investigation, he came across letters requesting tender waivers from the Ministry of Health.

In this case, Bainimarama faces one count of abuse of office.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing justice.

Dr Sharma faces two counts of abuse of office.

The prosecution alleges the three failed to comply with statutory tender requirements under the Procurement Regulations 2010.

It is alleged that in 2011, while serving as Minister for Health, Sharma intentionally failed to comply with procurement regulations relating to a ministry tender and acted in favour of Hospital Engineering & Consultancy Limited, also known as Hospineer.

The prosecution claims the actions undermined the tender process and were prejudicial to the rights of other bidders.

The trial continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.