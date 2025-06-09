Panthers spoil Silktails’ Jersey Flegg Cup opener

[Photo: FILE]

The Kaiviti Silktails have gone down 22–12 to the Penrith Panthers in their Round One Jersey Flegg Cup clash.

The Silktails made an encouraging start, striking first in the ninth minute when Joeli Railala crossed the line.

Iowani Mainalovo added the extras to give the Fijian side an early 6–0 lead.

Penrith responded soon after through Tuaomaliemavaitoelau Patea, and a successful conversion from Kye Raven levelled the match at 6–6.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers then edged ahead midway through the first half when Cameron Kanaan powered over for a try to hand the hosts a 10–6 advantage heading into halftime.

Penrith carried that momentum into the second half, with Hokafonu Lemoto scoring shortly after the restart. Raven’s conversion stretched the lead to 16–6.

The Silktails refused to back down and closed the gap in the 47th minute when Fia Colati crossed over, with Mainalovo converting to bring the score to 16–12.

However, the Panthers sealed the result late in the game when Haami Loza scored in the 71st minute, before Patea added the conversion to secure a 22–12 win.

Despite the loss, the Silktails showed plenty of promise in their season opener and will look to bounce back in the next round of the Jersey Flegg Cup.

The Silktails will meet West Tigers in Sydney next Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.