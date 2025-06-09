Man jailed for manslaughter of wife

A man convicted of killing his wife in a domestic violence attack has been sentenced to almost 12 years in prison by the Labasa High Court.

48-year-old Sairusi Maqosa was found guilty of manslaughter after repeatedly kicking his wife in the head at a home in Malau in April 2023.

The court heard the victim suffered a severe brain injury and remained in a vegetative state before she died nearly a month later in hospital.

During sentencing, the judge said the attack was serious, involved a breach of trust and occurred in a domestic setting, which made the offence more severe.

Maqosa was sentenced to 11-years and 11-months imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole after serving seven years and 11 months.

