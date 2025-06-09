Rabitu growing into inside centre role

[File Photo]

Settling into the inside centre role has been a key focus for Sikeli Rabitu this season as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua continue their campaign in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The versatile back has featured across several positions since joining the Drua but is now finding consistency in the midfield.

Rabitu will again start at number 12 when the Drua face the Brumbies this Saturday in Ba.

“When I first joined the Drua I played in many positions and was a utility back. Sometimes I played first five, sometimes inside centre and fullback. But this year I’ve been playing inside centre and have learned a lot in the past few games.”

Rabitu also highlighted the team’s preparations ahead of the historic clash in Ba after making good use of the bye week.

“Our preparation has been good. We had the bye last week and we are preparing really well for this game as it is our first ever game in Ba. The boys are well prepared for the game.”

The Drua will host the Brumbies this Saturday at 4R Electrical Govind Park, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set top box.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.