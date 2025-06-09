Corrections Service promotes transparency with media tour

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Corrections Service invited media organisations to its Naboro facility as part of efforts to improve transparency and public understanding of its operations.

Journalists were taken on a tour of five Special Business Units: Poultry, Piggery, Bakery, Farm, and Joinery.

During the visit, members of the media witnessed firsthand the work carried out by both inmates and corrections officers.

They were also shown the facility’s upkeep, health services, and monitoring systems.

Joel Ragoneliwa of Fiji Television Limited described the visit as an eye-opener that will help improve his coverage of the work carried out by the Corrections Service.

Senior journalist Lusi Banuve from Mai TV also called the tour an eye-opening experience.

Banuve, who frequently reports on court cases, said the visit allowed her to see inmates in a different light.

She added that she was able to witness the hard work carried out by prisoners and the efforts made by corrections officers to rehabilitate them.

Acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva earlier stated that the Corrections Service aims to host quarterly media briefings to highlight the work of its officers and their contribution to the nation.

