Fiji strengthens tourism partnerships at Berlin

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, is leading Fiji’s delegation to the global tourism exhibition ITB Berlin in Germany, where more than 180 countries have gathered to showcase their tourism industries.

Accompanied by Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr Paresh Pant, the delegation is using the platform to strengthen partnerships to expand Fiji’s presence in international markets.

ITB Berlin, regarded as the world’s premier international tourism trade exhibition, offers direct engagement with key European tour operators, aviation partners, wholesalers and investors.

Tourism remains a major driver of Fiji’s economy, contributing around 40 percent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

Gavoka says maintaining a strong presence at global tourism forums is crucial as the industry evolves through sustainability requirements, digital transformation and changing traveller expectations.

Europe continues to be an important high-yield market for Fiji. In 2025, the region accounted for 4.7 percent of total visitor arrivals, including 32,757 travellers from Continental Europe and 13,607 from the United Kingdom.

Gavoka’s participation reflects the government’s focus on strengthening air connectivity and advancing the high-value, low-impact tourism approach outlined in Fiji’s National Sustainable Tourism Framework.

Fiji is exhibiting alongside other Pacific Island destinations, highlighting a collective regional presence and the critical role tourism plays in economic resilience and climate adaptation for Small Island Developing States.

Gavoka also highlighted Fiji’s recent removal from the European Union’s list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

He said the development strengthens confidence in Fiji as a trusted destination for both investment and travel.

On the sidelines of ITB Berlin, Fiji will also be formally recognised for excellence in tourism destination management and governance at an event hosted by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association.

