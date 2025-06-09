Nasilivata impresses in New Zealand

Young Sera Nasilivata finished second in the women’s 100 meters final at the New Zealand Athletics Championships.

Nasilivata clocked 12.49 seconds which is within the Commonwealth Games qualification standards in New Zealand.

The 16 year old was the star for Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School last year when she broke the 32 year old junior girls 100 meters record held by Masilina Rakai when she ran for Ba Methodist High School in 1993.

20-year-old Ratu Penaia Ramasirai also finished second in the men’s 100 metres final in 11.00 seconds in the Polynesian Championships division.

Meanwhile, despite a disrupted pre-competition phase, Fiji’s distance champion, Yeshnil Karan, delivered an impressive performance at the New Zealand Athletics Championships, finishing 4th in the 3000 metres steeplechase.

Training over the past six weeks had been affected by flooding and wet conditions in Yaladro, Tavua, forcing him to train on unsuitable roads.

He clocked 9:21.98 in the steeplechase and narrowly missed the podium in a competitive race to start his 2026 competition season, while managing niggling foot pain.

