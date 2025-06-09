Fiji power into Vancouver 7s semifinals

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side delivered a clinical performance to defeat Australia 35–14 and secure a place in the Vancouver 7s semifinals in Canada.

With their tournament hopes on the line, Fiji exploded out of the blocks as Viwa Naduvalo crossed for the opening try just a minute into the match.

Terio Veilawa added the extras before continuing Fiji’s electric start by setting up another attacking wave that saw him slice through the defence for Fiji’s second try in the fourth minute.

Naduvalo then grabbed his second try in the seventh minute, showcasing his pace out wide as Fiji stretched their lead early in the contest.

Australia managed to stay in touch through Aden Ekanayake in the fifth minute and later through Henry Hutchison in the ninth minute, but Fiji’s attacking rhythm proved too strong.

Malolo Rugby star Douglas Daveta turned the screw for Fiji in the second half, scoring twice in the eighth and twelfth minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Veilawa was flawless from the tee, converting all five of Fiji’s tries to cap off a standout performance.

The convincing 35–14 victory sends Fiji through to the Vancouver 7s semifinals, keeping their title hopes alive as they continue their charge in Canada.

Fiji will play against the runner up from pool A in the second semi-final at 8.55am.

You can watch the Fiji men’s semifinals LIVE on FBC TV.

