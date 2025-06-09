Bulitavu briefed on Gau island development initiatives

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐮 was briefed by District Officer Gau Iliseva Salabogi on key government work and services currently being undertaken on the island of Gau.

The briefing, provided Bulitavu with updates on ongoing development initiatives, service delivery challenges and priorities for communities across the island.

He also took the opportunity to meet with Heads of Departments (HODs) serving on Gau, acknowledging their commitment to delivering essential government services to rural and maritime communities despite logistical challenges and limited resources.

Bulitavu commended civil servants for their dedication, noting that officers stationed in maritime islands played a vital role in ensuring that government services reached even the most remote households. He highlighted that their work supported education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure development and community wellbeing.

He also reaffirmed Government’s commitment to strengthening service delivery in maritime islands such as Gau through improved coordination, investment in rural infrastructure and enhanced disaster preparedness systems.

