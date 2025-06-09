2,800 workplace harassment cases recorded

Nearly 2,800 workplace harassment complaints have been recorded since 2020, raising serious concerns about conduct in workplaces.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says the cases involve workers who feel they have been ill-treated by supervisors or subjected to other forms of harassment, including sexual harassment.

The Minister stresses that such actions are clear breaches of labour laws and fundamental workplace protections.

Singh adds that every worker is entitled to a safe and respectful working environment, and employers must ensure their workplaces comply with the law.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are now strengthening the labour laws that we are going to take through Parliament in the coming months, which will ensure that workplace harassment is addressed in the manner that it must be addressed. There is no room for any harassment in any manner at all. Occasionally, we find that people are discriminated against because of their origin, because of their sexual orientation, or because of their ethnicity.”

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Loukinikini Lewaravu is calling for stronger internal workplace processes and greater awareness.

“So there needs to be more steps in training and raising awareness of that internally. And letting the victims know that there are avenues or processes that they can file complaints through.”

Lewaravu says while laws are in place to prohibit harassment, more education is needed to ensure employees understand their rights and employers understand their responsibilities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.