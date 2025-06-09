Witness inconsistency triggers court transcript review

The Suva High Court adjourned the 2011 Ministry of Health tender trial this afternoon to verify court transcripts and determine if a state witness committed perjury.

The issue arose during the prosecution’s questioning of Alifereti Wakanivesi, a former FICAC investigator, regarding electronic evidence (email exchanges) involving former Health Minister Dr. Neil Sharma.

Earlier in the day, Wakanivesi testified that he was unsure if a search warrant existed for the emails.

However, this afternoon, he claimed he had obtained the emails via a search warrant.

Defense counsel Wylie Clarke immediately objected to the inconsistency.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Laisani Tabuakuro informed the court that while the state lacked a physical copy of the warrant to disclose, her instructions were that Wakanivesi had executed one with ITC services to obtain the “govnet” emails.

She argued the emails had been with the defense since 2024 without prior objection and requested to lead the evidence based on the witness’s claim.

Tabuakuro pledged to verify the witness’s earlier testimony in today’s transcript, stating she would withdraw the evidence if it contradicted Wakanivesi’s new claim.

Clarke requested a formal ruling on his objection once the verification is complete.

The trial, which also involves former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, continues tomorrow.

