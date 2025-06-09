Nawaka 7s pools out

[Pic:Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s/Facebook]

53 men’s teams are all set to feature in the 39th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s this weekend in Nadi.

The pools are out and defending champions, Devo Babas, are in group 1 with another local giant, Dominion Brothers.

This tournament is also the fifth leg of the Fiji Bitter Sevens Series 2025-2026.

Coral Coast 7s finalist, Ravuka Sharks, is the top seed in pool two, while Ba River and Saunaka have what it takes to dominate the third group.

Village Boys heads pool four, Police Blue heads the fifth pool and Westfield is the familiar outfit in group six.

Ratu Filise, Wardens Gold, Nawaka Black Army Green, Vacalea, Waimanu and Yaro Chiefs are the other seeded teams vying for the $10,000.

You can watch the Nawaka 7s LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can also watch all the action live on vitiplus for $49FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.