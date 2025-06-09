Timothée Chalamet triggers backlash over ballet and opera remarks

[Source: BBC]

Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet has triggered a backlash from the performing arts world after he dismissed ballet and opera as art forms that audiences do not care about.

Chalamet had been talking to Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas in February about efforts to preserve cinema.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though like no one cares about this anymore.’,” Chalamet said.

“All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there”, he quickly added.

The actor’s comments have drawn criticism from stage stars, opera houses and ballet companies – but some saw his words as a promotional opportunity.

In the clip with fellow actor McConaughey – posted to YouTube by Variety last month – Chalamet quickly acknowledged his remarks might become contentious.

“I just lost 14 cents in viewership,” Chalamet said. “I just took shots for no reason.”

Canadian mezzo-soprano Deepa Johnny described Chalamet’s comments as a “disappointing take” while Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis asked in an Instagram Story: “Why are any artists taking shots at any other artists?”

Johnny highlighted that artists should “come together across disciplines” to “uplift these forms of art”.

American artist Franz Szony wrote: “Two classical art forms that have been around for hundreds of years, both of which take a massive amount of talent and discipline this man will never possess.

“Speaks volumes about his taste level for him to say this… also, saying ‘no disrespect’ after saying something disrespectful actually translates to ‘I disrespect art I don’t understand’.”

The ballet community also spoke out, with choreographer Martin Chaix arguing that the art is “very much alive”.

“If anything, in a world where AI is reshaping cinema faster than most realise, the unmediated human presence of ballet and opera becomes more essential, not less. I hope he finds his way into a theatre.”

The English National Ballet insisted the art is “not only alive and well, but thriving”.

“Over 200,000 people joined our performances, experiencing the power of ballet,” it added in an Instagram post. “Our social content saw over 65m impressions and we connected with thousands of people of all ages and walks of life through creative learning and participation.”

While, American ballet choreographer Kam Saunders – who has worked as a dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – simply wrote: “Yikes.”

The Seattle Opera used the actor’s remarks as a marketing opportunity and ran a bespoke promotion for an upcoming performance of Carmen.

Posting on Instagram it said: “All we have got to say is use promo code TIMOTHEE to save 14% off select seats for Carmen, through this weekend only. Timmy, you’re welcome to use it too.”

