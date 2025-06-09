Family mourns after fatal workplace accident in Labasa

A family in Vunivau, Labasa is mourning the loss of their loved one following a tragic workplace accident last week.

47-year-old Ravinesh Prasad died after sustaining serious injuries while operating a machine at his workplace in Navakamasisuasua, Labasa.

He was admitted to Labasa Hospital on Friday but passed away earlier this week.

His younger brother, Abinesh Prasad, says the day started like any normal workday before suddenly turning into a disaster.

“He was operating one machine. He started work at 8 o’clock and around quarter past eight the incident happened. He got hit by the machine on Friday morning. From there he was injured, but we don’t really know exactly how it happened. The Fijian boys told us they carried him from there.”

Prasad says his brother had only joined the company earlier this year and was known among colleagues for often reminding others about the importance of workplace safety.

He says after the accident, two co-workers rushed the injured man to hospital in a private vehicle.

“When he got hit by the machine he fell down. Nobody wanted to pick him up because of the blood. Two Fijian boys carried him, they ran towards the road and put him in a private car. In that car they took him to Labasa Hospital.”

Attempts to get a response from the company have so far been unsuccessful.

The Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations has also been contacted for comment as investigations continue.

