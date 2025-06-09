Karan starts season in style in New Zealand

[Supplied]

Despite a disrupted pre-competition phase, Fiji’s distance champion, Yeshnil Karan, delivered an impressive performance at the New Zealand Athletics Championships, finishing 4th in the 3000 metres steeplechase.

Training over the past six weeks had been affected by flooding and wet conditions in Yaladro, Tavua, forcing him to train on unsuitable roads.

He clocked 9:21.98 in the steeplechase and narrowly missed the podium in a competitive race to start his 2026 competition season, while managing niggling foot pain.

His steeplechase performance came less than 14 hours after competing in the 1500 metres final, where he clocked 3:52.99 to finish 8th, recording the third fastest 1500m time of his career and just two seconds outside his personal best.

Article continues after advertisement

Karan’s two performances also earned him Gold Medals in the Polynesian Track and Field Championships, which were integrated into the New Zealand Athletics Championships programme.

Karan says the trip to New Zealand has been a successful and memorable one.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.