Court defers ruling on Sharma’s evidence challenge

The Suva High Court has told the lawyers of Dr Neil Sharma that it is not ready to rule on their objections over the admissibility of procurement reports in his ongoing trial.

The objections were raised last week by Sharma’s lawyer, Wylie Clarke, as part of the case involving Sharma and two other former senior government officials, former

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Justice Usaia Ratuvili delivered the ruling, saying the application was unusual and that the court will not disregard the matter at this stage.

He explained that the court will assess all evidence in totality and context, usually after all witnesses have testified, before deciding the weight to give each document.

The judge added that objections like this are normally made during the trial or at its conclusion.

He also told Dr Sharma that he is free to renew the challenge at the appropriate time.

The trial has already begun, with the first witness taking the stand, as the court continues to hear evidence in this high-profile case involving allegations of abuse of office, breach of trust, and obstructing the course of justice.

