Fijiana 7s to meet Great Britain in 5th place semifinals

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side has bowed out of the Vancouver 7s after suffering three straight defeats in their pool matches against Australia, the United States and hosts Canada.

Despite showing moments of attacking flair and determination throughout the day, the Fijiana were unable to convert their efforts into wins against tough opposition.

They opened their campaign with a 38–24 loss to Australia, before going down 26–19 to the USA in a closely contested match.

Fiji’s final pool game against Canada proved to be their narrowest defeat, with the hosts edging the contest 14–12 in a tense finish.

Article continues after advertisement

While the results did not go their way, the Fijiana showed glimpses of their potential and will look to regroup as they continue their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series campaign.

They will meet Great Britain in the 5th place semifinals at 7.58am tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.