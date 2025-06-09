News

Turaga calls for full justice in Racagi case

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 10, 2026 1:00 pm

The court of justice must proceed unhindered in the investigation into the death of Constable Peniasi Racagi.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga reiterated this in his speech in Parliament today. He states that justice must be allowed to take its full and proper course.

Turaga said the young officer made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the country. He adds his bravery and loyalty in performing his duty will not be forgotten. He states this moment stands as a clear affirmation that the rule of law will remain prevalent across Fiji.

“Significant developments are already underway with the Ministry aimed at strengthening Fiji’s digital ecosystem, cybersecurity, preparedness, and communication infrastructure. In closing, Mr. Speaker, sir, I wish to extend my best wishes to all members of Parliament. May our deliberations continue to strengthen democracy, unity, and prosperity for the people of Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

One of the most pressing challenges facing the country, Turaga said was the growing crisis of illicit drugs.He said this is not an abstract policy issue but a lived crisis affecting families, communities and young people.

The Minister said synthetic drug use was increasing while law enforcement records significant seizures.He adds Fiji’s location along key maritime routes makes the country vulnerable as a destination and a transit point for transnational criminal networks.

The Acting Attorney-General said more than 2,400 drug-related cases were recorded nationwide in 2025, mostly involving people aged 18 to 35. He adds rising methamphetamine use is linked to increased HIV transmission, creating both law enforcement and public health challenges.

Turaga highlighted that the government has intensified efforts to combat drug cultivation, trafficking, and distribution.He said joint police and military operations target interior cultivation and maritime routes, while intelligence-led policing and strengthened border security disrupt organized criminal networks.He notes the Counter-Narcotics Bureau has been established to coordinate national efforts under harm reduction, supply reduction, rehabilitation and treatment.

He adds the Bureau will support faith-based programs and the reintegration of offenders while strengthening family and community support systems.The Minister says initiatives under the Doha Battle Community Policing Framework including school awareness programs and youth outreach are expanding nationwide.

He also explained that plans are underway for maritime police bases and patrol vessels to ensure faster response to incidents, stronger enforcement against trafficking and multi-agency community engagement.The Acting Attorney-General emphasizes that punishment alone cannot be the strategy.

Turaga  said responses must be balanced, evidence-based, and address the full scope of the crisis, including addiction, exploitation and criminal networks.Turaga said harm reduction and rehabilitation programs provide treatment, counseling and reintegration pathways for affected individuals.

He said legislative modernization was underway under the Law and Justice Roadmap 2025–2029. Five key laws, including the Illicit Drugs Control Act, Crimes Act and Sentencing and Penalties Act are being reviewed to ensure fairness, proportionality and consistency across the criminal justice system.

The Acting Attorney-General said the government continues to confront organized crime and public safety threats with resolve, discipline and unity.

He adds that digital transformation initiatives are also strengthening cybersecurity, governance and resilience through the launch of the Ministry of Policy and Communication’s strategic plan, Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy and National Cybersecurity Portal.

 

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Turaga calls for full justice in Racagi case

Witness reveals tender waiver decision changed

HIV takes one infant every month

2,800 workplace harassment cases recorded

Seven juveniles among 35 charged for serious crimes

FCCC confirms stable fuel stocks amid global crisis

Nausori assault allegation backfires

Women strengthen market access

New tribunal gives mariners a voice

Pacific broadcasters unite in Auckland for regional conference

FICAC investigation paused on AGs advice

Big investment behind Drua’s historic Ba clash

EPL set for round four

Iranian soccer players celebrate after audacious escape

Ticket demand surges for Drua’s historic Ba clash

Nawaka 7s pools out

NRDP to strengthen rural livelihoods

Woman found dead

American tourist reported missing

Pig hunting trip ends in tragedy in Lautoka

HIV cases continue to rise

New research and technology for climate-smart agriculture

Maharaj remains in remand

Ministry partners as bronze sponsor for SPTE 2026

Kumar stresses action over words

Minister warns families about high cost of Pilot training

Lautoka residents raise concerns over rising homelessness

National women in Agriculture symposium begins

Government to introduce flexible working hours for civil servants

Rahman bailed after immigration status clarified

Seruiratu calls for constitutional reform

Brumbies face tough travel ahead of Drua clash in Ba

Auvray confident Bula FC building momentum

Lomax signs with Western Force in code switch

Vugakoto to lead Fiji Netball transitional committee

Police dismiss social media claims in Racagi investigation

Airstrip planned for Namosi, Rewa and Ovalau to Boost Tourism Access

Fiji faces rising flood risks.

Court halts deportation of Canadian drug accused Rahman

Fiji stay top despite missing Vancouver final

Dau relishes Melbourne experience ahead of round four

PS to undergo performance evaluations

Yaqona, drugs and HIV drive national health and social crisis

Labasa at top of EPL table

Court dismisses Sharma’s evidence challenge

Rising drug offences prompt plans for Rehabilitation Centre

Overseas work schemes transforming lives of Fijian workers

Government expands farm mechanization to boost productivity

Fiji secure fifth straight podium finish in Vancouver

Man jailed for manslaughter of wife

Seruiratu blasts government on oversight, inflation

Fijiana finish sixth after narrow loss to Canada

Rabuka targets high-income status

Airlines filling more seats on Fiji routes

Regional Intel to boost immigration checks

SEA Program opens market for fisherman

Spain beat Fiji 7s in semifinal

Superb India crush NZ to defend T20 title

Fiji 7s feel at home in Vancouver

Council calls for name and shame of unscrupulous traders

Influx of cars causing congestions on our roads

Bua women raise concerns on transport, health and youth issues

Morgan focuses on rebuilding basics for Fiji Pearls

Government promotes community support to protect at-risk children

Action-packed round three in EPL

FCS stay focused despite leadership shift

Landowners receive funding for business projects

Government funds safety project at Nadi Temple

Bulitavu briefed on Gau island development initiatives

Man who alleged police assault may face false information charge

Fijiana 7s to meet Great Britain in 5th place semifinals

Fiji could see 500 drug offenders in prison by year-end, Corrections warns

Fallen officer Racagi honored for heroism

Batiki pushes for reliable water supply

Tudravu seeks forgiveness at fallen officer’s funeral

Inmate gains farming skills through rehabilitation program

FWRM raises concern over commercialization of International Women’s Day

Fiji power into Vancouver 7s semifinals

Late goal denies Kulas top spot in Group B

Nadi Sports Club pots Som Padyachi Cup in dominant display

Badminton Fiji questions timing of high-performance push

Over 4,000 families still waiting for Back-to-School assistance

Rabuka launches drug-free sports Fiji logo

Japan funds $12M program to fight drug threat in pacific youth

FWRM calls for action on women’s rights

Fiji face must-win clash after narrow loss to Argentina

Australia punish late error to defeat Fijiana in Vancouver opener

Impatient driving increases congestion, police caution motorists

Substandard products continue in the market

Corrections Academy boosts officer training for rehabilitation role

Veteran police officer achieves dream of becoming a lawyer

Naduvalo hits 100 as Fiji edge France in Vancouver

Nasinu and Suva Blues claim Vanua Challenge

Police refute claims of unlawful questioning of minor

Saukuru’s fate hinges on abuse probe

Single sniffer dog stretches across four correction facilities

Fijiana 7s revive ‘Team Lotu’ to boost team bond

Women entrepreneurs get support to grow businesses

Drua open training in Ba to give fans rare close-up experience

Bold & Beautiful expands again

Panthers spoil Silktails’ Jersey Flegg Cup opener

Nisha grateful for positive Holi turnout

Saukuru dismissed as Police probe abuse of office allegations

Boat master training begins for Vanua Levu fishers

Fiji strengthens tourism partnerships at Berlin

Corrections Service promotes transparency with media tour

Transparency key As Sports Council investigation begins

Nadi Rugby Union elects new executive at AGM

Historic milestone for Fiji women’s handball

IMF pushes rate hike, Fiji pushes back

Mental health concerns grow among children

Beacon Learning Center celebrates inclusion and awareness

Families invited to Nonstop Holi Masti

Walker backs consistency as Fijiana 7s target stronger finish in Vancouver

Romuakalou embracing challenge at QVS

Ba FA clarifies police complaint as social media probe widens

Municipal elections return in September after 21-year pause

Auvray urges patience from Bula fans

Latianara sentenced to life for taxi driver’s murder

National airline backs Drua Women ahead of Super Rugby W

Schools Futsal fixtures shifted to March 14

Rehabilitation program changes inmate’s life

Fiji activates emergency centre as Middle East situation monitored

Fake accounts fuel online harm, says Nadakuitavuki

Veisari Murder accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Tovata House wins QVS inter-house athletics

Trial date set for family accused of murdering man in 2021

Voters must re-register for local government elections

Economy on edge as fuel price shock looms

Restoration works continue on Ba water supply TC Urmil

Fiji strengthen cooperation with Australia on cybersecurity

Fiji has ample fuel for now says Finance Minister

Ruling on legal issues on former government officials differed

X-Con pleads guilty

147 migrant worker grievances recorded

Kolinisau keeps options open for New York leg

Qaqa continues to carry Fiji’s hurdles dream alone

Court restrains over $400,000 in assets linked to meth case

Pacific leaders strengthen cooperation on climate mobility

Lomaloma team stabilises newborn amid travel delays

Lekanai villagers form cooperatives to boost livelihoods

Kolinisau backs Dranivotua debut

Number of allegations shock Fiji Sports Council Board

Traffic snarls steal work hours

Cost of living likely to rise amid Iran war

FCS working to digitise records system

Misconduct findings force out Corrections boss

USP acknowledges accommodation demand

ODPP flags family ties in sex crime cases

Eight rural housing projects commissioned

Plans for consulate in Auckland

Kulas edge Vanuatu to seal semi-final spot

Fiji 7s acclimatising well in Vancouver

Sports Council boss sent on leave

USP clarifies VC recruitment process

Drug crisis fuels surge in complex mental health cases

Suva prison to be relocated to Naboro

Vosarogo says 1993 oil report needs modern validation

Fiji expects strong turnout for Oceania Swimming Championships

Women should be recognized and valued every day: Singh

FRA races to restore roads after Cyclone Urmil

SRIF continues to play key role in securing sugar industry

FBC and Fiji Swimming seal partnership

High Court to hear Racagi murder case

Concerns over foreign workers’ skill mismatch

Illegal activities abroad not linked to PALM workers: Singh

Dementia cases rising among elderly at St. Giles Hospital

X-ray scanners proposed to stop prison smuggling

Historic training opens new waters for 45 fishers

Krishna praises Bula discipline after stalemate

Consistency key for Fiji 7s

Free bus ride for Ba fans to Nadi

Bail extended for Bainimarama and Qiliho on mutiny charges

Corrections seeks support to tackle drugs, HIV and overcrowding

Fiji - Australia partner to support sustainable tourism development

Families of inmates smuggling drugs into prison compound

Regional maritime crime training boosts policing capacity

Yellow ribbon walk heads to Bua

Record ticket rush for Rugby World Cup 2027

FRU aims for inclusive, safe future for players and staff

“Goals will come for Bula”: Auvray

Global crisis sparks potential fuel hike

Drug cartels outsmart outdated legislation

Ministry has no power to set beche-de-mer prices

Fiji Navy eyes surveillance boost

Women’s rights need action, not just words: Singh

Election reports handed to President and Speaker

Government moves to modernize telecom laws

Sanday outlines FRU–Drua relationship

Malolo reset for next warm-up match

Two men charged over alleged murder of Police Constable Racagi

Minister warns of looming economic fallout

Corrections sound alarm on drug-driven HIV surge

CAAF responds to helicopter emergency landing in Sigatoka

Reintegration programs in place for returning women workers: Singh

Stigma fuels online crime impunity

Nadi family raises concerns over 13-year Land Bank delay

Kiran calls for unity as Fiji celebrates Holi

Court allows Charters to travel after not guilty plea

Crackdown on unapproved developments