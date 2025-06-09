Turaga calls for full justice in Racagi case

The court of justice must proceed unhindered in the investigation into the death of Constable Peniasi Racagi.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga reiterated this in his speech in Parliament today. He states that justice must be allowed to take its full and proper course.

Turaga said the young officer made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the country. He adds his bravery and loyalty in performing his duty will not be forgotten. He states this moment stands as a clear affirmation that the rule of law will remain prevalent across Fiji.

Significant developments are already underway with the Ministry aimed at strengthening Fiji's digital ecosystem, cybersecurity, preparedness, and communication infrastructure.

One of the most pressing challenges facing the country, Turaga said was the growing crisis of illicit drugs.He said this is not an abstract policy issue but a lived crisis affecting families, communities and young people.

The Minister said synthetic drug use was increasing while law enforcement records significant seizures.He adds Fiji’s location along key maritime routes makes the country vulnerable as a destination and a transit point for transnational criminal networks.

The Acting Attorney-General said more than 2,400 drug-related cases were recorded nationwide in 2025, mostly involving people aged 18 to 35. He adds rising methamphetamine use is linked to increased HIV transmission, creating both law enforcement and public health challenges.

Turaga highlighted that the government has intensified efforts to combat drug cultivation, trafficking, and distribution.He said joint police and military operations target interior cultivation and maritime routes, while intelligence-led policing and strengthened border security disrupt organized criminal networks.He notes the Counter-Narcotics Bureau has been established to coordinate national efforts under harm reduction, supply reduction, rehabilitation and treatment.

He adds the Bureau will support faith-based programs and the reintegration of offenders while strengthening family and community support systems.The Minister says initiatives under the Doha Battle Community Policing Framework including school awareness programs and youth outreach are expanding nationwide.

He also explained that plans are underway for maritime police bases and patrol vessels to ensure faster response to incidents, stronger enforcement against trafficking and multi-agency community engagement.The Acting Attorney-General emphasizes that punishment alone cannot be the strategy.

Turaga said responses must be balanced, evidence-based, and address the full scope of the crisis, including addiction, exploitation and criminal networks.Turaga said harm reduction and rehabilitation programs provide treatment, counseling and reintegration pathways for affected individuals.

He said legislative modernization was underway under the Law and Justice Roadmap 2025–2029. Five key laws, including the Illicit Drugs Control Act, Crimes Act and Sentencing and Penalties Act are being reviewed to ensure fairness, proportionality and consistency across the criminal justice system.

The Acting Attorney-General said the government continues to confront organized crime and public safety threats with resolve, discipline and unity.

He adds that digital transformation initiatives are also strengthening cybersecurity, governance and resilience through the launch of the Ministry of Policy and Communication’s strategic plan, Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy and National Cybersecurity Portal.

