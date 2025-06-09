Bold & Beautiful expands again

[Photo: FILE]

Bold & Beautiful Cosmetics has opened its third store in Fiji, this time at the newly renovated Yatu Lau Arcade in Suva.

The retail business, which first started in 2023, has also created four new jobs for Fijians with the launch of the new outlet.

Director Shireen Lata says the Suva store is budget-friendly, offering products starting from just $10, making beauty more accessible to customers across the city.

She adds that expanding to Suva has long been a goal for the business.

Looking ahead, she plans to take the brand further, with expansion in other parts of Fiji, starting with the Western Division.

The new outlet is part of the company’s broader strategy to grow locally, create jobs, and offer affordable products for all Fijians.

