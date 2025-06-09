Rural communities back government, says Bulitavu

Villagers in Gau last week told Minister Mosese Bulitavu to relay to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka that this government should run for another three terms.

In his response to the presidential address, the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management said that villages and communities across Fiji are pleased with progress on the ground, including access roads, farm roads, solar freezers and boreholes.

Bulitavu stressed that these are real impacts that people feel, not the online debates led by keyboard warriors.

Support from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Lands and other agencies, according to Bulitavu is improving livelihoods and connecting remote communities.

He welcomed the integrated review of the Native Land Administration and iTaukei institutions, saying it will help shape the National Rural Development Policy.

Key infrastructure projects include rural roads, community jetties, water and energy projects and digital connectivity.

The Minister said the government was committed to inclusive development.

Programs empower women, youth and vulnerable groups through skills training, entrepreneurship and access to finance.

Disaster risk reduction and climate resilience are also priorities. Early warning systems, evacuation centres and community preparedness are being strengthened in rural and maritime areas.

Bulitavu pointed out work in Macuata, Nadroga and Naitasiri including partial relocations funded by the Community Climate Adaptation Fund.

Rural and maritime areas, he said, are integral to national development, not peripheral.

Agriculture, fisheries and maritime infrastructure are key to economic growth.

Plans for a new shipbuilding facility aim to develop local expertise. Training program at Fiji National University are preparing young seafarers for maritime careers.

Bulitavu adds that the government’s efforts reflect the President’s vision of a confident, inclusive and resilient Fiji, leaving no community behind.

