Nadi Rugby Union elects new executive at AGM

The Nadi Rugby Union has elected a new executive committee to guide the union for the next three years following its Annual General Meeting held at the Nadi Civic Centre last night.

The meeting brought together club representatives, stakeholders and rugby officials to review the union’s progress and discuss the future direction of rugby development in the district.

A total of 32 clubs are currently registered under the Nadi Rugby Union, with 29 meeting the compliance requirements to participate in the AGM.

Of those eligible, 22 affiliated clubs were present at the meeting, reflecting strong support for the governance and administration of rugby in the region.

At the conclusion of the AGM, members elected Ratu Ponijese Lou as president of the union for the 2026–2029 term.

He will be supported by Jeff Tamata as vice president.

Ana Gale was appointed secretary, while Adi Kelera Folau will serve as assistant secretary.

Koliaci Nasiga was elected treasurer with Peni Qativi as assistant treasurer.

Three executive committee members were also elected – Marc McElrath, Akash Narsey, and Elimeleki Navula.

The newly appointed executive has been tasked with leading the union over the next three years with a focus on strengthening club competitions, improving governance structures, and supporting player development pathways within the Nadi rugby community.

The Nadi Rugby Union also acknowledged the support of its affiliated clubs and stakeholders whose participation helped ensure the success of the AGM.

Union officials say the new leadership is committed to promoting unity, transparency and continued development of the game, as Nadi looks to maintain its reputation as one of Fiji’s strongest provincial rugby unions.

