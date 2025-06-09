War of words in Parliament over cost of living

Government MP Manoa Kamikamica has defended the government’s response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking in Parliament, Kamikamica said the Opposition ignored the support delivered through the national budget. He said revenue collected by the government had been returned to the people through assistance programmes.

These include the $40 million Back-to-School initiative, bus fare support and increased social welfare payments. Kamikamica rejected claims that inflation is worsening the financial burden on families.

He said inflation remains contained and borrowing costs are low. He also dismissed claims that Government borrowing is crowding out the private sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica said Fiji currently has about $2 billion in liquidity, meaning businesses still have access to credit. He also questioned criticism from the Opposition on social issues such as HIV and drug abuse.

The MP also asked what actions were taken by the previous administration before the Coalition Government took office. His remarks followed criticism from Opposition MP Premila Kumar. Kumar said there was a widening gap between government promises and reality.

She argued many families still struggle with high food prices and rising living costs. Kumar also raised concerns about delays in legislation promised in earlier presidential addresses.

Members of Parliament will continue their right of reply to the presidential address today in Parliament.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.