PS to undergo performance evaluations

Permanent Secretaries will undergo performance evaluations and sign binding performance agreements by September as part of major civil service reforms.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the move was aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring government agencies deliver measurable results for the public.

Rabuka said the comprehensive functional review would assess people, processes and systems across the civil service, while also rationalising mandates and structures and identifying gaps in efficiency and coordination.

“This framework, Mr. Speaker, sir will ensure alignment with national priorities, clear performance expectations, measurable outcomes and transparent review processes.

Article continues after advertisement

This is about raising standards and ensuring that public resources translate into tangible results for the citizens.”

Rabuka said the reforms would also focus on strengthening human capital, noting that young people make up around 70 percent of the labour force.

He said a five-year National Strategic Human Resource Plan would help align workforce development with national priorities and labour market needs, using data-driven forecasting and partnerships with industry and training institutions.

Technology will also play a key role in the reforms.

The Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service will introduce artificial intelligence-focused training by September to help improve efficiency and support data-driven decision making across the public sector.

Rabuka states the reforms aim to modernise government operations, strengthen service delivery and improve competitiveness in a changing global economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.