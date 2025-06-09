Drua open training in Ba to give fans rare close-up experience

[Photo: FILE]

Rugby fans in Ba will get a rare opportunity to see the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua up close when the side holds its first-ever open training session at Four R Stadium next week.

The Drua confirmed that supporters will be able to watch the team train from 12pm to 1pm on Tuesday as preparations intensify for their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Brumbies.

The session will allow fans to witness the intensity and detail that goes into a Super Rugby training run, with players sharpening tactics ahead of the highly anticipated match scheduled for Saturday, March 14 at 3.30pm in Ba.

Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein says the initiative is a way to connect the team with supporters in the town ahead of the historic fixture.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a great chance for students, fans, and everyone who might be available during their lunch break to enjoy the open training session and meet the players straight after.”

Following the training, fans will have 30 minutes from 1pm to 1.30pm to meet the players, take photos and interact with the squad as excitement builds towards matchday.

The game will also be a special homecoming for Ba lads Isoa Tuwai, Joji Nasova and Epeli Momo, who are set to run out in front of their hometown crowd.

The upcoming encounter will be a historic moment for the western town.

It will mark the first international rugby match to be played in Ba, the first time the Drua and the Brumbies face off in the town, and the first time a match from Four R Stadium will be broadcast globally to Super Rugby audiences.

Supporters attending the match can also expect the electric matchday atmosphere the Drua are known for, with entertainment, giveaways, food stalls, music and a Pepsi halftime show planned for the occasion.

For Ba fans, the open training session offers an early taste of what promises to be a landmark rugby weekend for the town.

The Drua will hosts Brumbies at 3.35pm next Saturday and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.