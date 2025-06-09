Opposition warns against politicization of public institutions

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya has called for stronger safeguards to protect the independence of public institutions.

During his parliamentary response to the President’s speech, Koya stressed that democratic systems depend on institutions operating free from political influence.

He highlighted the importance of bodies such as the judiciary, police, electoral authorities and anti-corruption agencies remaining independent.

According to Koya, appointments to leadership positions within these organizations must be based strictly on merit.

Article continues after advertisement

“Public and constitutional offices do not belong to any government. They belong to the people of Fiji.”

Koya warns that when institutional appointments become politicized or lack transparency, public confidence in democracy begins to erode.

He adds the trust in the rule of law and the independence of institutions is essential for a stable democracy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.