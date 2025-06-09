Rising drug offences prompt plans for Rehabilitation Centre

The Fiji Corrections Service says drug-related offences among inmates are rising, prompting plans for a dedicated rehabilitation facility.

Acting Commissioner Auta Moceisuva says drug offences are now the fourth-highest category among prisoners, signaling a shift in criminal activity.

Currently, St Giles Hospital is the only major public facility offering rehabilitation services, and it is already operating at full capacity.

Moceisuva says the proposed centre would focus on treatment rather than incarceration, and would be staffed by doctors, counsellors and psychologists, while corrections officers provide security.

The project is being developed with support from the Public Works Department, and discussions are underway with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Moceisuva adds that the timeline for the project will depend on available funding, as the corrections service works to address the growing number of drug-related cases.

