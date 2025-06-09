Tuqiri highlights growing depth in Drua squad

Competition for places within the Fijian Drua squad continues to intensify this season, with prop Emosi Tuqiri highlighting the growing depth across the team.

As the Drua prepare for another crucial Super Rugby Pacific clash, Tuqiri says the squad now has the confidence to rely on any player stepping into the lineup.

He believes the increased competition has strengthened the team across all positions.

“I think this year, out of all the years, not just in the front row but in every position, we’ve created depth now. Where it doesn’t matter who plays week in and week out, we trust whoever does the job and we give our full support.”

Tuqiri also spoke about the presence of his cousin, Drua development coach Nemani Nadolo, within the team environment.

He says while the family connection is special, professionalism remains the priority during training and match preparations.

“It’s good and it’s a message for the family, but when we’re in training and at work it’s a bit professional. But outside of it, it’s still all fun and games.”

The Fijian Drua will host the Brumbies this weekend in Ba in what will be the town’s first-ever Super Rugby Pacific match.

